Pediatric vaccinations continue throughout the weekend, hours extended next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More Mid-South states are ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged 5 to 11.

It appears many families are eager to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19. Thursday was the first day shots were available for kids aged 5 to 11 at the Shelby County Health Department, and staff administered 126 of them.

The Shelby County Health Department at 814 Jefferson Avenue will extend its hours on select days in November for families seeking the shot.

Next week hours are extended to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday. The week after that hours are extended Monday through Thursday.

On the week of November 22 the office will be open late Monday through Wednesday

On the week of November 29 the Shelby County Health Department will be open until 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The clinic opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday. Parents are asked to bring a copy of your child’s birth date via birth certificate or shot record. No appointment is necessary.

In Mississippi you can make an appointment for you child to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting at 7 p.m. Friday November 5.

Appointments at county health departments begin Monday November 8 and continue every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can make an appointment here or call 866-498-4948.

The Arkansas Health Department is offering shots for 5 to 11-year-olds as early as Saturday.

You can visit local health departments in Arkansas tomorrow from eight until noon.

Next week, from Monday through Wednesday, hours are extended until 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary and bring your insurance card if you have one.

West Memphis locations are participating in these events.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free in all states. For more locations to get the vaccine click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.