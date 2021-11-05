MLGW warns customers to brace for higher natural gas bills this winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The energy market is seeing a dramatic increase in prices.

You may have noticed the ballooning prices at the pump.

Gas prices have jumped an additional 42 percent over the last year. However, it’s not just the gas in your car that’s going up. Now, the gas to heat your home is following suit.

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) officials say customers can expect a 20 to 30-percent increase in their bill from December to April.

The average MLGW bill last year was about $77. This year, it’s expected to be about $97.

The utility company provides light, gas, and water.

Electricity will increase just slightly, but gas is playing the leading role in the price hike.

“We know that $20 a month can be a lot for our customers, but we are trying to get the message out and warn the customers in advance,” said Rodney Cleek of MLGW.

Cleek manages the budget and sets rate levels at MLGW.

He says the primary reason for the rising cost in natural gas has a lot to do with what happened this summer with Hurricane Ida. The storm roared onto shore, taking out production facilities for oil and gas.

“So, it took a lot of the production off line that utilities could use to fill their natural gas storage,” said Cleek.

There is also a high demand for natural liquified gas in Europe and China, which he says is driving up prices as well.

Even propane and coal are more expensive.

MLGW officials say there’s still hope that prices for natural gas will drop below projections.

“We want to ask customers to dial down that thermostat and help conserve energy, and help lower the impact of the bill and rising prices,” said Cleek.

MLGW does offer utility bill assistance. For more information about utility assistance, click here.

