Memphis native Wendy Moten gearing up for live debut on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Powerhouse vocalist and Memphis native Wendy Moten is now gearing up for her live debut on NBC”s “The Voice.”

Live performances where viewers like you can vote begin Monday.

Moten is one of 20 remaining contestants hoping to make it to the final in six weeks. She says she is feeling some nerves right now but is ready to show the world what she is made of.

“It is in your hands. If they like you, they take the time to hit that button ‘yes’ for you and if they don’t, I’m not even going to think about that,” Moten said. “That’s a little unnerving. But I have to tell you, I’m just going to do my best and I hope that my heart reaches the people’s heart and that’s the whole goal.”

You can catch NBC’s “The Voice” on Action news 5 Monday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.