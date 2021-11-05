Advertise with Us
Man charged with murder, robbery in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is facing several charges after a man was shot and killed in Memphis Saturday, October 30.

Trayvion Smith, 23, is charged with the following:

  • First-degree murder
  • First-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated robbery
  • Especially aggravated robbery
  • Criminal attempt felony to wit first-degree murder
  • Aggravated robbery

The shooting claimed the life of Michael McNeal.

According to the affidavit, McNeal and another male were inside of a car at Alonzo Weaver Park when a black Infiniti pulled in front of them. They attempted to drive away as a man in all black got out of the passenger seat of the Infiniti and fired several shots at their car, striking McNeal.

As McNeal and attempted to leave, he drove the car into a ditch. He then ran west on West Mitchell where he collapsed.

Smith was identified as the driver of the Infiniti and the shooter was the passenger. The shooter demanded money from the male who was with McNeal. The shooter and Smith fled the scene with $12,000 that was inside of a bag.

McNeal was transported to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

