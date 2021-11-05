LIVE: University of Memphis celebrates homecoming weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis (UofM) is celebrating its homecoming game and festivities this weekend.

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the UofM main campus. It will be full of floats, music, and fun for Tiger fans of all ages.

Following the parade is the homecoming pep rally at 6:30 p.m. Movie on the Lawn and carnival start at 7:30 p.m.

All culminating in the game against SMU Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

