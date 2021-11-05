Advertise with Us
Collierville Kroger to reopen next week following month-long closure due to mass shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Kroger Delta Division says their Collierville location is ready to reopen after being closed since late September after a gunman opened fire in the store.

Division leaders say the store will reopen on Wednesday, November 10 at 9 a.m. and Kroger associates will be escorted into the store.

The store closed on Sept. 23 as investigators swarmed the scene. The gunman, identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang, is accused of shooting 15 people, including one woman who was killed, before turning the gun on himself.

Kroger has since opened a resource center, a place where those impacted by the shooting can find professional mental health services.

