Jeran Jackson, Jr. showing signs of growth for Grizzlies

(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People may gasp at the crazy plays Ja Morant makes with the basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies, but the Denver Nuggets will remember the play Griz big man Jeran Jackson, Jr. made on the reigning NBA Player of the Year.

Sure, Morant is capable of making amazing plays look routine, like this spinning 360 layup, or this behind-the-back split the defense move for a dunk, but, it’s Jackson’s newfound proficiency beyond the arc that helped bury the Nuggets at FedExForum.

The 5-9 performance setting up the defensive play of the game.   Grizzlies clinging to a two-point lead when Nikola Jokic tries to back down Jackson in the paint with a chance to tie. But Jackson wins the battle of seven-footers as Jokic shot bounds off the rim, and preserves the 108-106 victory for Memphis.  

“Aww, we’re only up two or three going to the rim, you know,” says Jackson. “You got to do the best you can. It was front rim that time. It didn’t roll, hit the back, and then go in like all the other ones, but that was a good possession by our team right there.”   

Jackson winds up with 22 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots. The Grizzlies next play at Washington Friday night.

