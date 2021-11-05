Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story focuses on the status of COVID-19 statewide.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover feature which takes a look at the recent Tennessee COVID-19 special session.

Another feature he highlighted addresses the issuance of the new Mexican electronic passport in the coming days.

