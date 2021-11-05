Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story focuses on the status of COVID-19 statewide.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover feature which takes a look at the recent Tennessee COVID-19 special session.

Another feature he highlighted addresses the issuance of the new Mexican electronic passport in the coming days.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

