Hog and Hominy restaurant set to reopen in East Memphis

Hog and Hominy restaurant set to reopen in East Memphis
Hog and Hominy restaurant set to reopen in East Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A popular East Memphis restaurant is reopening its doors months after a fire forced it to shut down.

Hog and Hominy closed in January of this year after an electrical fire.

No one was hurt. The restaurant took to social media, saying it will reopen to the public Friday at 4 p.m.

Hog and Hominy first opened in 2011 and has been featured in publications like “Bon Appetit” and “GQ.”

