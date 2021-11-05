Health department reports 107 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 107 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 146,403 and there have been 2,263 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 82 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 2,263 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 252 of them are pediatric cases.

COVID-19 data dashboard 11.5.21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 1,619 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 72.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

505,077 total people vaccinated

975,478 total vaccinations administered

11,330 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 3.4% for the week ending in October 23.

The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

