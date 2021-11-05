Former postal worker arrested for stealing checks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested CaNiece Goliday for stealing a personal check out of the mail.

According to the affidavit, a check was placed in an envelope and dropped into a blue US Postal collection box, but when the mail arrived at its destination it was damaged and the check was missing.

The report says that the check was written for $450 and was later reported to be deposited into an account belonging to Goliday.

Goliday is a former postal worker that was fired in January of 2019. Goliday reportedly copied the check that they stole four times and deposited all of them, including the original, for a total amount of $2,250.

Goliday is charged with one count of theft of property $1,000 to $2,500 and five counts of forgery.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.