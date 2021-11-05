Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former postal worker arrested for stealing checks

Former postal worker CaNeice Goliday arrested for stealing checks
Former postal worker CaNeice Goliday arrested for stealing checks(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested CaNiece Goliday for stealing a personal check out of the mail.

According to the affidavit, a check was placed in an envelope and dropped into a blue US Postal collection box, but when the mail arrived at its destination it was damaged and the check was missing.

The report says that the check was written for $450 and was later reported to be deposited into an account belonging to Goliday.

Goliday is a former postal worker that was fired in January of 2019. Goliday reportedly copied the check that they stole four times and deposited all of them, including the original, for a total amount of $2,250.

Goliday is charged with one count of theft of property $1,000 to $2,500 and five counts of forgery.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Charterio Porter charged in Applebee's shooting
Deputies arrest suspect in Applebee’s shooting that injured 3 people
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck

Latest News

Tens of millions of workers now have a deadline for when they have to be vaccinated against...
More than 80 million workers affected by new federal vaccine rule
Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting in Memphis Applebee’s parking lot
Child vaccination
Mid-South Health Officials share plans to vaccinate elementary-aged children
Mid-South lawmakers push back against federal vaccine mandates
Mid-South lawmakers push back against federal vaccine mandates