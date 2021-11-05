Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FedExForum keeping vaccine policy in place

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExForum is sticking with its current vaccine policy.

So, fans will have to continue to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering for Tigers and Grizzlies basketball games.

That policy is in effect until November 19, when it will then be reevaluated. Masks are no longer required for adults, but recommended. They are still required for kids ages 2 through 11.

A spokesman for FedExForum says specific concerts or events may have modified policies and recommends looking at the Forum’s website to see if they are any different. Shelby County’s COVID-19 numbers are the lowest since early July. However, infectious disease expert, Dr. Shirin Mazumder still recommends masking up.

“What we know is certain environments are higher risk for viral transmission. Certainly, indoor spaces that are crowded fall into that category. Masking is a very effective strategy to keep people safe, especially when you’re in a higher risk situation where you may not know the vaccination status of the people around you,” said Mazumder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Charterio Porter charged in Applebee's shooting
Deputies arrest suspect in Applebee’s shooting that injured 3 people
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck

Latest News

Tens of millions of workers now have a deadline for when they have to be vaccinated against...
More than 80 million workers affected by new federal vaccine rule
Child vaccination
Mid-South Health Officials share plans to vaccinate elementary-aged children
Mid-South lawmakers push back against federal vaccine mandates
Mid-South lawmakers push back against federal vaccine mandates
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19