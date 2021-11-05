Advertise with Us
Fall Back: Daylight saving time ends Sunday

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s nearly time to “fall back.”

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m.

Because of technology, many of us will not need to set our clocks back one hour. However, we will want to change the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The only ones who won’t have to turn their clocks back are residents of Arizona and Hawaii.

In 2019, Arkansas lawmakers approved a resolution to “spring forward” permanently.

In drafting the proposal, the authors said, “alternating between Central Daylight Time, also known as “daylight saving time,” and Central Standard Time is inconvenient and does not benefit the people of Arkansas.”

The measure needs approval from the federal government to be enacted.

