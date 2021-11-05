Advertise with Us
Driver indicted for killing 2-year-old son and one other in DUI-related crash

Kenneth Orange Jr. mugshot
Kenneth Orange Jr. mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for crash that killed two people earlier this year.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, Kenneth Orange Jr. crashed his car while driving at a high rate of speed on February 28, 2021.

Orange was reportedly swerving in and out of traffic on Lamar Avenue before losing control of the car. The car hit a concrete barrier, spun onto the road’s grassy shoulder, hit a large metal sign post, slid backwards and slammed into a tree.

According to the report, the two backseat passengers, 2-year-old Kennise Orange and 20-year-old Toronzo Parrish, were both killed in the incident. Orange and the other man in the front of the car were both injured.

The report says investigators found open containers of alcohol in the front of the car.

Orange is charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

