Curtain goes up on Katrina Merriweather era at Memphis women’s basketball

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the dress rehearsal debut of new University of Memphis women’s head basketball coach, Katrina Merriweather Thursday night at the Tigers newly revamped Elma Roane fieldhouse.

The Tiger women playing their First and only exhibition against King University, an NCAA division two school from Bristol, Tennessee.

Merriweather is taking over a program that’s languished at or near the bottom of the AAC over the last few years, and needing an infusion of new talent, and new schemes. Penny Hardaway showing his support in the house. One of the stars to watch out for, Emani Jefferson, transferring from Wright State to follow her head coach as she goes to the rack. 10 for Emani.

Heating up from three, freshman Makaiya Brooks looking like a veteran from deep. She hits three straight corner triples. Winds up 7-8 from downtown and 23 points. Freshman Aliyah Green gets involved under the basket and off the glass and in nine points in 12 minutes.

Memphis goes on to win it. The final score is 96-61. Merriweather and the Tiger women open the regular season Tuesday night, hosting Xavier at the fieldhouse. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

