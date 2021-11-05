Collierville Kroger preparing employees for reopening following mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Kroger, where a mass shooting took place, will open back up Wednesday, November 10 at 9 a.m.

“It’s one of the longest-running traditional grocery stores in this community, so we want to welcome them back and make sure it feels like home for them again,” said Kroger Delta Division corporate affairs manager, Teresa Dickerson.

It’s been over a month since a mass shooting took place inside the Kroger off New Byhalia Road. The incident September 23 resulted in 15 people being shot, and the death of Olivia King.

Before announcing the store was a reopening, there was a moment of silence in her honor.

Dickerson said after the incident, they want to make the store look different, and they’ve been communicating with associates as it relates to the reopening of the store.

“We’ve been communicating and asking, you know, ‘Would you like to come back?’ And, we’ve had a number of them start working already. They are already working, some at different stores, some inside this store right now, just helping to make sure the store is ready to go,” Dickerson said.

Store hours will remain the same and Dickerson says security will be on site along with the presence of the Collierville Police Department.

Police Chief Dale Lane says reopening the store is symbolic to getting back to some sense of normalcy.

“I mean, it’s amazing to me that we’re just a little bit over a month and we’re already opening the store back up. And so very thankful to get back to some sense of normalcy for sure,” Lane said.

Both Dickerson and Lane said since the incident, the community has rallied together, holding each other strong and it’s the reason for the “Collierville Strong” sign in front of the store.

The Collierville Kroger where a mass shooting took place on September 23rd will open back up on Wednesday, November 10th at 9am. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/qCVKksIlZQ — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) November 5, 2021

The Collierville Associate Resource Center, which is just steps away from the store, is open for anyone in need of support.

