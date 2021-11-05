Christian Brothers University president stepping down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) announced Friday that its leader, who guided the university through the challenges of COVID-19 will leave the institution to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Jack Shannon served as CBU president for the last three years.

The university’s board of trustees named David Archer, former CEO of St.Francis Hospital, as interim CBU president. Archer currently serves as associate professor in CBU’s healthcare MBA program and has agreed to serve until the university selects its next president.

