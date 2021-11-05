Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Child among 3 injured in serious, multi-vehicle crash on I-240

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

At last check, all northbound lanes in the area were still blocked on I-240.

The crash happened on I-240 between Agnes Place and Walker Avenue just before 2 a.m.

This is what the highway looked like just after the crash happened.

Memphis fire says crews transported one child to LeBonheur and two other people to Regional One Hospital.

No word on their condition at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Charterio Porter charged in Applebee's shooting
Deputies arrest suspect in Applebee’s shooting that injured 3 people
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Marshall Co.
First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis

Latest News

Vaccination
Mid-South states file lawsuits against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
MLGW warns customers to brace for higher natural gas bills this winter
MLGW warns customers to brace for higher natural gas bills this winter
Man charged with murder, robbery in Memphis
Man charged with murder, robbery in Memphis
Trial date set for Shelby County lawsuit over governor’s executive order
Trial date set for Shelby County lawsuit over governor’s executive order