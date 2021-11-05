Child among 3 injured in serious, multi-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

At last check, all northbound lanes in the area were still blocked on I-240.

The crash happened on I-240 between Agnes Place and Walker Avenue just before 2 a.m.

This is what the highway looked like just after the crash happened.

TRAFFIC ALERT! I-240 NB before Lamar Ave. is CLOSED due to serious injury crash. 3 people transported to the hospital. Exit 240 at South Parkway E. #MEMtraffic #an5 pic.twitter.com/kjAH5It6eL — Janeen GordonWMC (@JaneenGordonWMC) November 5, 2021

Memphis fire says crews transported one child to LeBonheur and two other people to Regional One Hospital.

No word on their condition at this time.

