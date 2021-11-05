Child among 3 injured in serious, multi-vehicle crash on I-240
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash early Friday morning.
At last check, all northbound lanes in the area were still blocked on I-240.
The crash happened on I-240 between Agnes Place and Walker Avenue just before 2 a.m.
This is what the highway looked like just after the crash happened.
Memphis fire says crews transported one child to LeBonheur and two other people to Regional One Hospital.
No word on their condition at this time.
