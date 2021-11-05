Blind Memphis resident claims Uber and Lyft drivers have canceled rides because of his service dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Anthony Bonetti is a student at Baptist Theological Seminary. Because he is blind, he uses Uber and Lyft almost daily to get around town.

“Everyday things that everybody else does I do it, except I use Uber and Lyft instead of driving,” Bonetti said.

He also has a service dog, Kenny, to help him in ways his cane cannot.

“The service animal might bring me around obstacles that are overhead that I may not be able to pick up on,” Bonetti said.

Since getting Kenny this past summer, Bonetti says getting Uber and Lyft rides has become more difficult.

Initially, he would message drivers when they were about 15 minutes away, letting them know that he has to travel with a service animal.

“Immediately I would notice a cancelation,” Bonetti said.

So, he tried another approach.

“After a while I stopped sending those messages but then I started getting where a driver would pull up and then drive off,” Bonetti said.

He added that drivers have left without saying a word to him.

Action News 5 reached out to Uber and Lyft about Bonetti’s experiences and their policy regarding service animals.

A spokesperson with Uber sent a statement saying:

“We are disappointed to hear about the rider’s experiences. Drivers who use the Uber app agree to accommodate riders with disabilities and must comply with accessibility laws.”

A spokesperson with Lyft also sent a statement saying:

“Lyft has a strict Service Animal policy that requires all drivers to accommodate passengers traveling with service animals, and we take any allegation of this nature very seriously. There is no place for any form of discrimination on our platform.”

Bonetti says he’s reported the issues to the companies.

“Either they educated the driver, or they would just give me a refund,” Bonetti said.

Bonetti added that he understands that some people have allergies, and that some are afraid of dogs. But, he notes that it’s against the law in Tennessee to discriminate against people who need services animals.

“We want to put a stop to this discrimination,” Bonetti said.

