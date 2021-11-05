901 FC prepares for first playoff run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the professional pitch, Memphis 901 FC is set to make the club’s first foray into the United Soccer League Playoffs a long run.

The boys in black didn’t slip into the postseason, they roared into it, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and averaging three goals per match.

The 901 getting three players on the USL Final Team of the Week, with defender Mark Segbers earning USL Team of the Year honors. The 14-10-8 record and 50 points are all records for the third-year franchise. 901 FC is the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ll play at number 2 seed Charlotte Independence Saturday.

“The biggest part of playoff sports is coming together at the right time,” said 901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann. “We are, Charlotte is. There’s a lot of people out there that have picked Charlotte to win it all or at least go to the final. So, both teams playing really high-end football right now, but definitely the best of their season. We’re playing the best of our season.”

Charlotte holds a 4-1-1 advantage all time over Memphis 901 FC. The first touch is Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Queen City.

