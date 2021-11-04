Advertise with Us
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs

Public records show Beth Ann White is no stranger to the criminal justice system
By Patrice Clark
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public records show Beth Ann White, the driver who allegedly hit and killed mom Allison Conaway and her 6-month-old son Alex, is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

The 51-year old’s DUI history dates back to August 2008. She was charged and pleaded guilty to a Felony DUI. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

But the courts decided to suspend 4 years, so she ended up serving a 1-year probation house arrest, paid a $1,000 fine and was sent to alcohol and drug treatment.

Fast forward to February 2015.

She was charged and found guilty of driving under the influence and was ordered to pay a little more than $1,300 in fines.

She appealed the case to the Hinds County Court where it remained for years until prosecutors agreed to dismiss it last month because of the age of the case.

In March 2016, she was arrested and charged with a DUI. She was later found guilty and was ordered to pay a fine. The conviction was appealed and also dismissed last year.

According to Hinds County deputies, who were on scene of the accident Monday, White appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody by MHP.

As far as Conaway’s family, Allison’s two youngest girls, who were in the car at the time of crash, are still in critical condition at UMMC.

