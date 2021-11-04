Advertise with Us
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

