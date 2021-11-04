Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Virtual event targets diversity, equity, and inclusion

Leadership Memphis hosts Multicultural Breakfast
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Leadership Memphis 14th annual Multicultural Breakfast is set to highlight diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Panelist will include members of Christ Community Health Services, Literacy Mid-South, Memphis Business Journal, and the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association.

The event is free and will take place virtually from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, November 5.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis, to find out more about the event.

Crenshaw hopes people leave the event knowing that there are numerous organizations committed to the community, and that they can be a part of it.

“I want people to have the charge to say I need to go out and do something because we still have people in need,” Crenshaw said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

Virtual event targets diversity, equity, and inclusion
‘Violent crime is a multi-dimensional problem’: Better Community Summit hopes to face the...
‘Violent crime is a multi-dimensional problem’: Better Community Summit hopes to face the issues head-on
‘Violent crime is a multi-dimensional problem’: Better Community Summit hopes to face the issues hea
St. Mary's Episcopal School
St. Mary’s delays school due to power outage in East Memphis