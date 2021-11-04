Virtual event targets diversity, equity, and inclusion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Leadership Memphis 14th annual Multicultural Breakfast is set to highlight diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Panelist will include members of Christ Community Health Services, Literacy Mid-South, Memphis Business Journal, and the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association.

The event is free and will take place virtually from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, November 5.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis, to find out more about the event.

Crenshaw hopes people leave the event knowing that there are numerous organizations committed to the community, and that they can be a part of it.

“I want people to have the charge to say I need to go out and do something because we still have people in need,” Crenshaw said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

