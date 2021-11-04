‘Violent crime is a multi-dimensional problem’: Better Community Summit hopes to face the issues head-on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Community Summit is set for Saturday, November 6 with a goal of reducing violent crime in the Bluff City.

The U.S. attorney of the Western District of Tennessee and community leaders announced the summit on October 14.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. and others involved at the digital desk ahead of the event.

“Violent crime is a multi-dimensional problem,” Murphy said. “I think everyone felt there was some urgency and a need and this summit addresses what can be done before there’s ever a problem. You know, get people help.”

Ricky Floyd, Pastor of The Pursuit of God Transformation Center, said the summit will cover a variety of topics to encourage community and family involvement, from trauma response to gang talk and conflict resolutions.

“It’s going to take a common unity in the community for the communities to be changed,” Floyd said.

He said the goal of the summit is to help connect people with immediate help and resources.

Memphis Police Deputy Chief Paul Wright said this is just the beginning of a much bigger initiative to curb violence. The goal is to have summits, like this one, in North Memphis, Whitehaven, Orange Mound, Hickory Hill, and East Memphis.

“We want to get to the areas that’s challenged, that we’re seeing those problems, that we’re seeing our high crime, the violence in,” Wright said. “We want to be right there in that community so it’s easily accessible to those individuals.”

Wright said MATA has even helped to provide bus passes to help get people to and from the summit.

