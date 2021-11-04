Advertise with Us
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide, officials said. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By Anne Hughes and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU/Gray News) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a teacher in Iowa.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

KCRG reported Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, both felonies.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

No other information has been released.

