Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tipton Co. mayor among 2 new appointees to Memphis Regional Megasite Authority

Haywood County residents excited for Ford’s new megasite
Haywood County residents excited for Ford’s new megasite(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South mayor is one of two new appointees to the Memphis Regional Megasite Authority.

Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman and Charlie Tuggle were appointed by Governor Bill Lee.

The Megasite Authority will provide services necessary for the operation and development of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment at the Megasite of West Tennessee.

Huffman has served as mayor of Tipton County for 35 years. Tuggle is the current executive vice president and general counsel for First Horizon National.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases

Latest News

Downtown Memphis
State of Downtown meeting has Memphis leaders excited for future developments
State of Downtown meeting has Memphis leaders excited for future developments
State of Downtown meeting has Memphis leaders excited for future developments
5 Star Stories: Jones’ BBQ in Marianna, Arkansas named NYT America’s Favorite Restaurants list
5 Star Stories: Jones’ BBQ in Marianna, Arkansas named NYT America’s Favorite Restaurants list
Memphis restaurants to participate in Pepsi’s national Dig in Day aimed at promoting...
Memphis restaurants to participate in Pepsi’s national Dig in Day aimed at promoting black-owned restaurants