Tipton Co. mayor among 2 new appointees to Memphis Regional Megasite Authority

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South mayor is one of two new appointees to the Memphis Regional Megasite Authority.

Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman and Charlie Tuggle were appointed by Governor Bill Lee.

The Megasite Authority will provide services necessary for the operation and development of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment at the Megasite of West Tennessee.

Huffman has served as mayor of Tipton County for 35 years. Tuggle is the current executive vice president and general counsel for First Horizon National.

