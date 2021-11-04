Tiger women’s soccer place 7th on post season all AAC list
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer players are named seventh in American Athletic Conference Post Season Honors.
Tanya Boychuk and Grace Stordy are named All-Conference First Team. Mya Jones and Haylee Spray make the All-Conference Second Team.
Plus Jocelyn Alonzo, Aubrey Mister and Momo Nakao are on the League’s All-Rookie Team.
The Tigers play Houston in the AAC Semifinals at Tampa Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
