Tiger women’s soccer place 7th on post season all AAC list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer players are named seventh in American Athletic Conference Post Season Honors.

Tanya Boychuk and Grace Stordy are named All-Conference First Team. Mya Jones and Haylee Spray make the All-Conference Second Team.

Plus Jocelyn Alonzo, Aubrey Mister and Momo Nakao are on the League’s All-Rookie Team.

The Tigers play Houston in the AAC Semifinals at Tampa Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.