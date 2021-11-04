Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger women’s soccer place 7th on post season all AAC list

Memphis Tigers Women's Soccer team
Memphis Tigers Women's Soccer team(UofM Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer players are named seventh in American Athletic Conference Post Season Honors.

Tanya Boychuk and Grace Stordy are named All-Conference First Team. Mya Jones and Haylee Spray make the All-Conference Second Team.

Plus Jocelyn Alonzo, Aubrey Mister and Momo Nakao are on the League’s All-Rookie Team.

The Tigers play Houston in the AAC Semifinals at Tampa Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Rebels’ Davis re-ups with Ole Miss basketball
Grizzlies Guard Dillon Brooks
Brooks closer to returning to Grizzlies lineup
Grizzlies get the home sweep against the nuggets
Grizzlies get the home sweep against the nuggets
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
Grizzlies bench comes through in win vs Nuggets Monday