Tennessee court reschedules executions postponed by pandemic

On left, Harold Wayne Nichols, who was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County. On right, Oscar Franklin Smith, who was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife Judy Lynn Smith and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Jason Burnett in Nashville. He was sentenced to death for all three killings.(Tennessee Department of Corrections/WSMV)
By AP
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has set two new execution dates after executions in the state were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Oscar Smith had been sentenced to die in June 2020, for the murders of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage.

On Wednesday, the court set a new execution date of April 21, 2022.

The court set an execution date of June 9, 2022, for Harold Nichols, who was convicted of rape and murder.

Nichols had been scheduled to die in August of last year before Gov. Bill Lee issued a reprieve, which expired on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Tennessee governor responds to COVID-19 special session
‘Extremely harmful’: Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools