Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee state rep. against Memphis’ gun buyback program

Antonio Parkinson (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Antonio Parkinson (Source: WMC Action News 5)(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee State representative is speaking out about a gun buyback program in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department program is offering $50 and $100 Kroger Gift cards in exchange for firearms being turned in next Saturday.

Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson responded to the event Wednesday saying:

“I am totally against gun buyback programs in poor communities and communities of color. I would venture to say that it is mostly law-abiding gun owners who need gas and food accepting the offer for the $50 cards. I believe these programs exploit already struggling people in making a choice between their means of protection and receiving a gas or grocery card in exchange. These gun buyback programs rarely or never take place in affluent or white communities. Ask yourself why? While I do believe police depts and others may mean well, but let’s give food and gas cards in exchange for completion of gun safety classes instead of removing these people’s means of protection in what may be deemed high crime communities.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

On left, Harold Wayne Nichols, who was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the...
Tennessee court reschedules executions postponed by pandemic
Tennessee governor responds to COVID-19 special session
‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools
‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools
‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools
‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools