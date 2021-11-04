Tennessee state rep. against Memphis’ gun buyback program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee State representative is speaking out about a gun buyback program in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department program is offering $50 and $100 Kroger Gift cards in exchange for firearms being turned in next Saturday.

Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson responded to the event Wednesday saying:

“I am totally against gun buyback programs in poor communities and communities of color. I would venture to say that it is mostly law-abiding gun owners who need gas and food accepting the offer for the $50 cards. I believe these programs exploit already struggling people in making a choice between their means of protection and receiving a gas or grocery card in exchange. These gun buyback programs rarely or never take place in affluent or white communities. Ask yourself why? While I do believe police depts and others may mean well, but let’s give food and gas cards in exchange for completion of gun safety classes instead of removing these people’s means of protection in what may be deemed high crime communities.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.