Suspected bank robber in custody, also accused of assaulting her elderly stepfather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman suspected of robbing a bank in Memphis last month is in custody but it’s not the only criminal case she’s charged in.

Charlo Archie is charged with aggravated robbery after she allegedly robbed First South Financial Credit Union on South Highland on Oct. 25.

According to the affidavit, Archie demanded a teller fill a plastic bag with money. She implied she had a weapon as she demanded the teller to hurry up while holding her hands near her waist, according to police. She then fled the scene on foot and headed to a nearby gas station.

Investigators identified Archie from surveillance video at the gas station. She had driven a car there belonging to her daughter and left it at the Family Dollar on Highland.

The affidavit says Archie then called her daughter and told her, “I just robbed a bank.”

The 41-year-old is also charged with abuse of an elderly, vulnerable adult.

She’s accused of assaulting her 72-year-old stepfather on Oct. 14 after she allegedly busted into his home and took food from his refrigerator.

Police say the victim heard her threaten to “kill them all” as he demanded her to leave.

The victim had injuries to his forehead nose and lip. The affidavit says she also knocked a hole in the wall and broke his television.

She is now behind bars on a $62,000 bond.

