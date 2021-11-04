Sunny and cool today with a FREEZE WARNING in place tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds this morning, but these will clear through the morning leading to plenty of sunshine. That said, a cool afternoon is in store for us with highs about 10-15 degrees below average (68°). A FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight as sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 will be possible. Temperatures will gradually warm each day with near-normal temperatures returning by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High: 55 | Winds: NE 5-10

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 35 | Winds: Light

FRIDAY: Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Don’t forget to FALL BACK (set your clocks back one hour) Saturday night before bed as we return to Central Standard Time, and be sure to change the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s. The next chance of rain will likely be Thursday as our next system pushes into the region.

