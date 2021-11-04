St. Mary’s delays school due to power outage in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A power outage is affecting Memphis, Light, Gas and Water customers in East Memphis Thursday morning.

About 670 customers are without power in the area.

St. Mary’s Episcopal School is delaying its start time due to the outage. Students can arrive at school at 10 a.m.

The school asks parents and guardians to keep a watch on your email for updates.

