St. Mary’s delays school due to power outage in East Memphis

St. Mary's Episcopal School
St. Mary's Episcopal School
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A power outage is affecting Memphis, Light, Gas and Water customers in East Memphis Thursday morning.

About 670 customers are without power in the area.

St. Mary’s Episcopal School is delaying its start time due to the outage. Students can arrive at school at 10 a.m.

The school asks parents and guardians to keep a watch on your email for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

