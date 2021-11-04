South Panola High School receives bomb threat

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - South Panola Schools District says a bomb threat was made around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

All students were evacuated while law enforcement investigated the school.

Police determined that the bomb threat was not credible and students returned to class.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.