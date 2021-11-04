Advertise with Us
South Panola High School receives bomb threat

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - South Panola Schools District says a bomb threat was made around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

All students were evacuated while law enforcement investigated the school.

Police determined that the bomb threat was not credible and students returned to class.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

