Rebels’ Davis re-ups with Ole Miss basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss secures its man on the bench for the next four seasons.

Kermit Davis agrees to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens down in Oxford.

No details of the deal are released. Davis has put up a good resume with the Rebels, winning SEC Coach of the Year his first season, a year in which Ole Miss was picked last in the league, but went on to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

He’s gotten the Rebels into post-season play in two of his first three years on the job.

The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19.

Ole Miss opens the regular season Tuesday against New Orleans.

