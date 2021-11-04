Advertise with Us
Rebels’ Davis re-ups with Ole Miss basketball

Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
(WLBT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss secures its man on the bench for the next four seasons.

Kermit Davis agrees to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens down in Oxford. 

No details of the deal are released. Davis has put up a good resume with the Rebels, winning SEC Coach of the Year his first season, a year in which Ole Miss was picked last in the league, but went on to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

He’s gotten the Rebels into post-season play in two of his first three years on the job. 

The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19.

Ole Miss opens the regular season Tuesday against New Orleans.

