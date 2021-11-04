Police: One man shot on Johnson Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Johnson Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police say that one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot wearing a red hat, black hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

