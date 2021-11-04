Advertise with Us
Police continue search for suspect involved in Applebee’s triple shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is still on the run after shooting three people in an Applebee’s parking lot on Hacks Cross Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say witnesses claimed they saw a shootout take place between a customer inside Applebee’s and a suspect outside in the parking lot. More victims were caught in the crossfire.

Witnesses say a patron inside the restaurant began shooting at a suspect outside after the suspect shot at the patron’s car.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says two of the victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The Applebee’s general manager was shot in the arm. He is expected to recover. His mother showed up at the crime scene not long after the shooting.

“You out here trying to make a living and you can’t make a living when someone comes and destroys your living. So it’s really sad,” she said.

Action News 5 is still waiting for the sheriff’s office to release a description of the suspect and the getaway car. When we get that information we’ll keep you updated.

