Plenty of sunshine but more cold nights ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop to around freezing with a clear sky. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs around 60. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will be a sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Look for more sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

