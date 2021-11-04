Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South lawmakers push back against federal vaccine mandates

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All U.S. businesses and federal contractors with 100 or more employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4 or submit to regular testing.

Republican leaders in Tennessee and Arkansas are among the first to issue challenges.

“The result of these mandates is to create a hardship on people, businesses and our effort to get people back to work,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

Attorneys General in both Tennessee and Arkansas are joining lawsuits fighting the new mandate for federal contractors.

On Thursday Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery called the order unconstitutional and said it would hurt an already suffering labor force.

University of Memphis Law Professor Steve Mulroy says workding will be a major factor in any challenges to the mandate for businesses.

“OSHA has made the determination that the pandemic is a grave danger,” Mulroy said.

Mulroy says the mandate uses emergency powers to expedite a rule because, according to OSHA, workers may be in grave danger.

He says if the rule is challenged in court the term “grave danger” will likely be a key focus.

“Typically the courts are going to defer to the discretion of agencies,” Mulroy said.

Last week, Tennessee lawmakers passed rules barring anyone from asking for proof of vaccination, with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee speaking out against the impending OSHA rule.

However, Mulroy says the January deadline will likely take precedence over state laws.

Today Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves called the mandates “tyranny” and said the state will fight back…likely filing a lawsuit challenging the orders by the end of THIS week.

In Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a suit with ten other states last week challenging the demand on federal contractors.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Charterio Porter charged in Applebee's shooting
Deputies arrest suspect in Applebee’s shooting that injured 3 people
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck

Latest News

Child vaccination
Mid-South Health Officials share plans to vaccinate elementary-aged children
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
10-year-old Elizabeth Cook lines up to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
Children ages 5-11 line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Shelby County Health Department
Children ages 5-11 line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Shelby County Health Department
Children ages 5-11 line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Shelby County Health Department