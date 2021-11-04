Memphis Shelby Crime Commission seeks community input to help address violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission is wanting the public’s input on how to address the rising violent crime in the community.

Tackling gun violence is the aim of two community meetings the organization is planning.

While health officials have been fighting a novel virus during this pandemic, something that wasn’t expected was the fight against another deadly epidemic - gun violence.

“The crime commission recently had a professional poll conducted that shows among registered voters in Shelby County, the overriding public safety concern is gun violence,” crime commission president Bill Gibbons said. “Nothing comes close.”

Violent crime has continued to go up since 2020.

As of June 2021, there has been a 12-percent increase in violent crime in Shelby County, according to the crime commission. It’s also seen a 21-percent increase in gun-related violent crimes. More than 70 percent of all violent crimes reported in the county this year had guns involved.

Homicides have gone up 19 percent year over year.

“We’ve seen a very disturbing increase in gun violence,” Gibbons said.

So, the crime Ccommission is inviting all the stakeholders to the table for a discussion on what to do about it.

This month, on the evenings of November 16 and November 18, it will hold a community meeting where members of law enforcement, medical professionals, and activists will all give specific strategies on how to curb gun violence in Shelby County.

Gibbons said feedback will be used to make the next five-year safe community plan.

“We’re inviting the public to turn out and hear what key stakeholders have to say, but also respond to those stakeholders and indicate what they’re hearing is a good idea or if it’s a bad idea,” Gibbons said.

The current five-year plan is set to end in January. It includes things like a serious offender deterrent program and a youth assessment center to help decrease juvenile crime in the future.

The meeting on November 16 will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pursuit of God Church located at 3759 North Watkins Road in Frayser.

The meeting on November 18 will also take place from 5 p.m. 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church located at South Memphis at 3560 South Third Street.

