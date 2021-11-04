Advertise with Us
Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on vaccination efforts

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID task force will be giving an update on COVID-19 vaccines and cases Thursday afternoon.

Shelby County Health Department reports 84 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths from COVID-19 within the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 146,296 and there have been 2,249 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 84 cases per day for the last seven days.

SCHD COVID-19 data 11/4/21
SCHD COVID-19 data 11/4/21(Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 1,717 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 72.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 504,803 total people vaccinated
  • 973,765 total vaccinations administered
  • 12,018 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 3.4% for the week ending in October 23.

The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

