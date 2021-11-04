Man charged with animal cruelty for throwing dog into wooden fence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being caught on camera throwing a dog into a wooden fence.

According to the affidavit, month Demarco Montgomery picked up the dog by the back of its neck and tossed it while on University of Memphis property last month.

After being contacted by police, Montgomery admitted to throwing the dog, claiming it was because it had messed up his house. Along with the aggravated animal cruelty charge, Montgomery had his three dogs seized by Memphis Animal Services.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.