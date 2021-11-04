Advertise with Us
Man charged with animal cruelty for throwing dog into wooden fence

Man charged with animal cruelty for throwing dog into wooden fence(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being caught on camera throwing a dog into a wooden fence.

According to the affidavit, month Demarco Montgomery picked up the dog by the back of its neck and tossed it while on University of Memphis property last month.

After being contacted by police, Montgomery admitted to throwing the dog, claiming it was because it had messed up his house. Along with the aggravated animal cruelty charge, Montgomery had his three dogs seized by Memphis Animal Services.

