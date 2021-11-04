Advertise with Us
Kellogg’s makes final offer in contract negotiations, union says no deal

Kellogg's Co.
Kellogg's Co.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s negotiations ended without a deal Wednesday evening. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union in Memphis sent out an update saying the company was unable to come to a pathway that would veer from their 2-tier system.

The union is asking for an offer that would be a pathway to fully vetted workers without takeaways; workers want equal pay and equal benefits.

But Kellogg’s was unable to find a fully benefitted way to achieve the union’s demands.

The negotiation committee wrote in part:

“With this issue, we were unable to address the other items that are still on the table. We cannot recommend this offer and will not bring it back for the membership to vote on. We agreed that we will not have concessions and that is all their last offer was.”

The union negotiation committee says this was the company’s “last, best and final offer” but the strike doesn’t stop here. Workers are still encouraged to stand against Kellogg’s decision.

Kellogg’s workers have been on a national strike since Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

