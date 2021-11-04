Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with...
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting.

Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby.

Court records say some men got out, and shots were fired at the group.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
Scene of triple shooting at Applebee's
Police continue search for suspect involved in Applebee’s triple shooting
On left, Harold Wayne Nichols, who was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the...
Tennessee court reschedules executions postponed by pandemic
Four-year-old Cleo Smith, who had been missing for 18 days, is back home after being found...
Stranger charged with abducting 4-year-old Australian girl