Homicide investigation underway after body found in Marshall Co.

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Marshall County after a body was found Thursday morning.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found inside of a tent along a wooded area on Highway 72 near Cayce Road. The sheriff’s office responded to the location at around 2 a.m.

Authorities say the body is believed to be an adult male. The body has been sent to the state forensics lab to be identified.

