Historic Black Memphis church celebrates milestone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, also known as The Blvd, will be celebrating 100 years of impacting the Memphis community on Sunday.

The Blvd celebrates this milestone and its important historic role as well. The church was a regular gathering place for Dr. Martin Luther King and other leaders during the Civil Rights movement.

The Blvd will be celebrating virtually on Sunday with a service that celebrates the history of the church’s commitment to the community and recapping important moments preceding the Civil Rights era.

The service will feature the current pastor Jason Turner as well as two pervious Blvd pastors, Dr. Alvin Jackson and Dr. Frank Thomas

The church tentatively plans to open its doors back up to the public for in-person services on December 5.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.