Here’s what’s inside the November issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The November issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with writer Alex Greene about the cover story.

It tells the story of Memphian Bob Tucker who not only directed the Bill Black Combo but got to be a part of the Beatle’s first U.S. tour.

“They received a call from London inviting them to open for the Beatles,” Greene said. “Believe it or not, this was July/August of 1964, Bob Tucker had never heard of them. I asked him about that, and he said they were on the road all the time, The Bill Black Combo, and they weren’t home on Sundays. They never saw the Ed Sullivan Show in February, I believe, of 1964 that broke the Beatles in America.”

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

