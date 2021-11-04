Grizzlies get the home sweep against the nuggets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Welcome to Grizzlies-Nuggets part two.

Wednesday is a rare back-to-back in the NBA.

Memphis won the first meeting Monday 106-97. Make it two in a row at FedExForum where the Griz break out their latest NBA city uniforms, looking sharp against one of the best defensive teams in the association.

Ja Morant doing Ja Morant things early on as the Grizzlies break out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter. Eighteen points, six rebounds, six assists for Morant.

Welcome back Will Barton to the forum. The former Memphis Tigers star returns to light up the grindhouse with athletic moves, passes, and deadeye. 3s, 26 points, 7 assists for Barton as the Nuggets outscored the Griz by 17 in the second. This one close the rest of the way.

Talk about deadeye shooting, Jeran Jackson, Jr., who is trying to break out of a shooting slump, just plain strafes the nets from beyond the arc. Five of nine 3s from the seven-footer to put Memphis back in front. He winds up leading Memphis with 22 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots. Plus, he comes up with the defensive Play of the Day on Jokic to preserve the victory.

The reigning NBA MVP tries to back Jackson down in the paint, but Jackson is right there to meet him at the top of his jump. The one-hander for the tie bounces short off the front rim. Grizzlies hang on to win it.

The final score is 108-106. Memphis, now 5-3. Next they hit the road at Washington Friday night.

