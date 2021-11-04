FREEZE WARNING: Your First Alert to more widespread frost tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the ENTIRE Action News 5 coverage area. Expect widespread frost to develop late tonight and early Friday morning followed by another cool day tomorrow. Fortunately, a significant warming trend begins this weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Central Standard Time this weekend. It is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

