First Alert to even colder temperatures tonight with a Freeze Warning in effect

By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a FREEZE WARNING in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

Temperatures between 29-32 degrees and widespread areas of frost will also be possible.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY

The NWS urges Mid-South residents to “take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

