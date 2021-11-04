First Alert to even colder temperatures tonight with a Freeze Warning in effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a FREEZE WARNING in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

Temperatures between 29-32 degrees and widespread areas of frost will also be possible.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY (WMC)

The NWS urges Mid-South residents to “take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

