Applebee’s shooting investigation continues, victim’s family weighs in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is now in custody in connection to Wednesday’s shooting in the parking lot of the Applebee’s on Hacks Cross Road.

19-year-old Charterio Porter is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, theft, employment of a firearm and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office a man inside the restaurant spotted a car parked next to his in the parking lot.

The man told investigators the driver began breaking into his vehicle.

Investigators say the man inside the restaurant went outside to confront the suspect and that’s when gunfire was exchanged.

Officials say the car used in this crime was stolen in Memphis just before the incident.

Detectives were later notified that Porter was admitted to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Three other people were also injured in the gunfire, two men and one woman, one of them the Applebee’s general manager.

His family members say he was shot in the arm, and is expected to be okay.

The general manager’s mother showed up to the restaurant shortly after the incident.

“You out here trying to make a living and you can’t make a living when someone comes and destroys your living. So it’s really sad,” the employees mother said.

All victims are now in stable condition.

In a statement Johannah Estep, VP of Operations at Apple Investors Group, said, " The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority. We are aware of the incident that happened in our parking lot and are working with authorities in their investigation. The restaurant is temporarily closed and team members are being provided with counseling resources. Due to the ongoing police investigation we ask that all inquiries are directed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

It’s not clear how long the restaurant will be closed.

At last check, Charterio Porter is still in the hospital.

